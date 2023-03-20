Quantum Leap season 1 episode 17 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get prepared for Quantum Leap season 1 episode 17 on NBC, let’s just say that there are reasons to be excited and/or nervous. This episode is titled “The Friendly Skies,” and we should note that the story is more important than most. After all, it is the penultimate one of the season! Whatever happens here is going to be carrying over to the big finale. Originally, the revival was ordered for 12 episodes initially, but then the order was extended to a “full season” of eighteen.

So what can you expect to see from start to finish here? Then go ahead and check out the full Quantum Leap season 1 episode 17 synopsis below:

03/27/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : When Ben leaps aboard a 1970’s passenger jet as a flight attendant, he must outwit its hijackers before it mysteriously crashes into the Atlantic. Worse? He has to do it all without Ziggy’s help. TV-PG

While we can’t say too much right now as to how much any of this will carry into the finale, we’re at least excited about what it’s bringing to the table. It almost feels like this whole episode represents Ben taking a test for everything that he has learned since the start of the show. How has he figured out how to manage various crises from months upon months of leaping. He will have to figure out how to out-think some of his opponents, and potentially even land this plan in a safe manner. None of this is going to be easy.

Then again, isn’t that a big part of what makes this exciting? We’re hoping for some sort of exciting, happy outcome during the finale, or at the very least a chance beyond everything we have seen so far. We may just have to wait and see if that happens…

