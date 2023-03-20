The Neighborhood season 5 episode 17 return date at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, why wouldn’t you want to see The Neighborhood season 5 episode 17 back as soon as possible? We know that the sitcom has a handful of stories still to come leading up to its big finale in late May; the question is when you are going to be able to see all of them.

Now that we have spelled all of this out, we do have to get to the unfortunate point of sharing the bad news — there is no new episode of the Cedric the Entertainer sitcom next week. The same seems to go for the following week, as well. Based on the early information that we’ve seen The Neighborhood season 5 episode 17 is currently set to come back on Monday, April 10. This will set the stage for the home stretch of the season, and eventually a potential cliffhanger at the end of the finale. (We have to prepare for that with just about every season, no?)

Because we are still so far from the next new episode airing, we’re going to have to exercise a certain degree of patience here. With that in mind, keep your eyes peeled for some more details within the next week or two. We have followed CBS enough over the years to know there is going to be some sort of other details coming.

Also, a quick reminder… There is a season 6 coming for the comedy down the road! It is personally a relief to know that this is not something you have to worry about. The Neighborhood is a really important part of the show’s lineup, mostly because of its spot as the anchor to everything else happening as the night goes on.

Expect plenty of laughs moving forward, but also topical, relevant stories — the sort of thing that this show does best.

What do you want to see on The Neighborhood season 5 episode 17 when it comes to CBS next week?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







