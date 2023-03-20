Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 gets Rory Kinnear!

We recognize that news on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 has been rather rare the past few months. With that, we’re thrilled to whatever we can, especially when it comes to casting.

With that very thing in mind, why not pivot a little bit further into some of what we have to share today? According to a report from Deadline, Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear and Tanya Moodie have all been cast in the upcoming season of the Prime Video hit, but in true super-frustrating fashion, no one is sharing more information about any of these roles right now. However, how much more needs to be said about these parts in order to generate some excitement?

The presence of Hinds is going to be the most interesting part of this to some, given that he appeared previously on Game of Thrones and now, he gets to appear in another big-budget fantasy epic. For us, getting Kinnear is a real treat given his criminally-underrated work during the run of Penny Dreadful on Showtime. We know that The Rings of Power has a pretty enormous cast and through that, no one person is going to get some huge amount of time in the spotlight. We’re just going to have to take and appreciate whatever screen time we have with some of these familiar faces.

As for what you can expect here when it comes to a premiere date, signs point to us not getting to see the second season for a rather long time still. Prime Video has an incredibly busy release schedule over the next several months, and coupled with that is the fact that this series has a long post-production time. Our hope is that we will be able to see new episodes in the spring; if nothing else, it would be nice to not have it and House of the Dragon coming on the air at the same exact time.

Related – Go ahead and check out some additional news regarding The Rings of Power, including a little bit of recasting news

Is there anything you want to see from a cast perspective heading into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







