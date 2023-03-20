Billions season 7 premiere date: A case for late May on Showtime

Is there a chance that you could see a Billions season 7 premiere in late May on Showtime? There is a surprising (and fascinating) case to be made for it.

Let’s just start off by noting some of what we’ve learned today, and that is the revelation that Yellowjackets season 2 is only going to have nine episodes. Like so many others out there, we had anticipated ten, largely because that is the standard for the vast majority of TV shows these days.

However, that is not the case, and that does mean that the Paul Giamatti drama could be coming back as early as Friday, May 26 on the app / Sunday, May 28 on the network. That is assuming, of course, that the network wants to follow up their relatively-new hit with Billions right away. There could be a break in there for Memorial Day Weekend; or, the Showtime team could opt to premiere The Chi first and get to the financial drama later on down the road.

While there are not many specifics out there about the future of season 7, we know that Showtime has a good bit of faith in the project and its future. After all, remember the fact that Paramount is moving into the franchise business, and that means developing all sorts of off-shoots for this series. You can argue that this is not the right move, and that it dilutes the brand that is already there. We just don’t see, at least for now, the network putting that much thought into this. For now, they are focused more on just delivering good content and performance until viewers show that they don’t want any more of the franchise. It’s going to be a contentious topic for a while.

For the time being, let’s just rejoice the fact that Damian Lewis is going to be back in season 7 as Bobby Axelrod, a character who was central to the very essence of the show for so many years.

Related – How is Lewis’ presence going to impact a potential premiere date?

Do you think there is a good chance to see Billions season 7 premiere on Showtime in the near future?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for additional updates all about the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







