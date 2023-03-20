Yellowjackets season 2 finale date: When will it air?

Yellowjackets season 2 is poised to be dark, intense, nostalgic, and potentially horrifying — and it’s also going to deliver a lot of story in a short period of time. Because there are only nine episodes in this season, that also means that the finale is going to be coming up a little earlier than anyone expects.

So how early are we talking about here? Let’s just say that you will be saying goodbye to the likes of Shauna, Taissa, Misty, and some of your other favorite characters before we even make it to Memorial Day Weekend.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Provided that Yellowjackets season 2 airs an episode a week and there are no hiatuses wedged in there, the finale should be here on Friday, May 19 (if you watch via the app) or on Sunday, May 21. That is also assuming that Showtime continues to air the episode early for app subscribers, which we tend to think that they will. After all, they recently carried through the whole tradition with Your Honor, so why stop things here? We don’t think there is any reason to do that.

As for what you can expect from start to finish this season, we are most likely going to get a crash course into just how dangerous Lottie truly is, given that in the past, we are moving ever closer to the Antler Queen era. Meanwhile, in the present there will be opportunities to learn a little bit more about where this character is and also how much influence she still has on the remainder of the team.

We expect Yellowjackets season 2 to be full of interesting twists and turns throughout — and also for some people to die. We’re not trying to be aggressively morbid here, but that’s just the sort of show this is! We have seen things play out this way time and time again already.

Related – Check out some other discussion now about Yellowjackets, including the status of Adult Van

How do you think (at least at this point) that things are going to play out across Yellowjackets season 2?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







