Yellowjackets season 2: How many episodes are there?

As you do get excited for the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere on Showtime later this week, why not have a talk about the episode count? These are often great clues as to what could be coming, and the network did a pretty bold thing this week in opting to share most of them publicly for the first time.

So what do some of these titles mean? Get on your thinking caps, since there is a lot we are left to ponder here…

Earlier this month, Uproxx reported that the new season 2 was going to run for just nine episodes, a drop of one from what we saw for the first go-around. This is the same order as we saw recently for The Last of Us on HBO, so we can’t just sit here and say that this is totally unprecedented. This is probably just the number of episodes that made the most sense for the creative team; it is no indication that season 3 (which has already been confirmed) will be locked into a specific number of episodes.

Now, today Showtime confirmed on Twitter all of the episode titles in a really clever way, with them written on the side of VHS tapes. If there was ever a clear indicator that this show is all about ’90s nostalgia, this is it! We know already that the premiere is titled “Friends, Romans, Countrymen,” and it will be followed by “Edible Complex,” “Digestif,” “Old Wounds,” “Two Truths and a Lie,” “Qui,” “Burial,” “It Chooses,” and “Storytelling.” We’d love to say that these are all in order, but that is not 100% confirmed as of yet.

So what stands out from the pack here? A digestif is a drink served after a meal to improve digestion, while Two Truths and a Lie is a game often played by teenagers — makes sense. “It Chooses” is certainly the most foreboding of these titles, whereas “Qui” has different translations based on the language; we shouldn’t speculate too much about it as of yet.

Remember now that Yellowjackets season 2 will start airing this Friday, when the premiere airs on the app.

Are you surprised or disappointed that there are only nine episodes moving into Yellowjackets season 2?

