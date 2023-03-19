Yellowjackets season 2 video: Cast on ‘horrific’ twists ahead

If you are waiting to see the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere in just a matter of days, let’s just hope you are prepared for some chaos. The upcoming batch of episodes is going to dive deeper into the two timelines, and let’s just say that we’re going to see some moments that really freak people out.

So how crazy are things going to be? Well, here are some interesting words that the cast are using to describe it: “Horrific” and “disgusting.”

In a new video over at the link here, you can see Melanie Lynskey and several other cast members for the hit show do their best to describe what lies ahead, without giving away too much of the story (which is admittedly not all that easy to do). Remember that these are all people who took part in all of the insanity during season 1, so for them to have such bold things to say about season 2 is pretty darn special. It’s another great reminder of what we could be seeing in the near future, which is exciting and nerve-wrecking in all the best ways.

We already know that in the past, the situation may become so dire that everyone ends up needing to eat one of their own. Yet, is that the only thing to be shocked about? Well, we don’t tend to think so. There are probably going to be a few other things that we are going to see throughout that manage to take everyone by surprise — or, at the very least, that’s what the writers want.

Based on the enormous success of season 1, we do think it’s a foregone conclusion that the bar is high for season 2. Let’s just hope that the story lives up to all the hype when the dust finally settles.

What are you most excited to see as we move into Yellowjackets season 2?

How dark and twisted do you think things will become? Share right now in the comments, and also come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

