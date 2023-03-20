The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Spring expectations

As we are getting into the month of spring, what does that mean when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 over at Hulu? What can we be excited about then it comes to the long-term future of the show?

As per usual, we know that the interest in more of the Elisabeth Moss show is there, just as it has been from the moment that season 5 wrapped up last year. It has long been confirmed that season 6 is going to be the final one, so the question remaining is when exactly we’re going to be able to see it … or at least get some more news all about it.

Well, if you are wanting to have a chance to see more of The Handmaid’s Tale here on the streaming service sooner rather than later, you’re going to be disappointed … even in a period of time as broad as the spring. Based on everything that we’ve heard already, this is a show that is probably not going to be coming back until we get around to the middle of summer. That means that a super-long wait to even get a premiere date announcement — the show may come back in late winter or spring 2024 and if that happens, we could learn something about a start date during the holiday season. Of course, all of this is for the time being theoretical.

If there was a singular period of time we would say to anticipate some news on season 6 before the end of the spring, it is when we get around to late May or early June. That is when Emmy campaign season happens and at that point, we think there’s at least a chance that there will be some conversations out there about the show’s future. That excites us, even if we’re aware that most teases we get in any interviews will probably be vague at best. How much will the cast even know about the show before filming starts back up? Well, we could be finding out before too long.

