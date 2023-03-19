Cobra Kai season 6 spoilers: More action than ever ahead?

As so many of you are more than likely aware at this point, Cobra Kai season 6 is going to be coming to Netflix down the road. There’s a lot to be excited about, but there are some parts of this that are very-much bittersweet. We are, after all, talking about the final season here!

Over the course of the next batch of episodes, we tend to think that the stakes are going to be higher than ever and all things considered, they really should be. Just think about what could be coming up at this point. There could be an international tournament ahead for Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang, the younger characters have their future to think about, and then there is also John Kreese being out of prison. Don’t you think that he is going to cause a few problems? We tend to think so.

Recently, Cobra Kai was awarded the Critics’ Choice Super Award for Best Action Series and as a result of that, here is what executive producer Josh Heald had to say via Twitter:

Thank you to the critics for this honor. We promise to live up to our award-winning reputation by packing more action than ever before into season six!

We don’t think it comes as any real shock here that a karate-themed series is going to have a lot of action and yet, we do think there is a little bit of inherent pressure to up the ante with a show like this. You want to see the stories get bigger and bolder over time and for there to be some higher stakes.

The situation with Kreese is especially interesting — given that he escaped from prison, it’s hard to imagine him just being some traditional sensei again. Yet, he still has to impact the story — what is he going to do to make that happen?

