Sanditon season 3 episode 2 spoilers: The tough future ahead

The first order of business within this article has to be us adopting a role that we never quite love to have, but one that is nonetheless necessary: Bearer of bad news. This is the final season of the show. We obviously wish that this was not the case, but there is no turning around what’s already been decided. We hope that Charlotte’s journey reaches a satisfying conclusion, but the same should be said for everyone!

Of course, we should state in general that we remain pretty grateful that we even have these additional seasons at this point, given that once upon a time, this felt very much like it would not be a sure thing.

Georgiana faces a nearly impossible task in trying to find a lawyer, but help arrives from a surprising place. Lady Denham accepts a new vision for the town and spars with an old flame. Arthur makes a new friend.

Go ahead and look at this as another reminder that this is very much an ensemble show, and from top to bottom, a number of characters are going to have some important stuff to dive into. We don’t know if you can predict where the story is going to go based solely on where things are right now, but it does feel rather clear that there are some more big twists and turns coming and we’re excited to watch a lot of those play out.

Also, romance — where would the world of Sanditon be without that? Not every romance within this world was unexpected, but you can also argue that this is very-much often the truth with life as well.

