Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 3/19?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? There are absolutely reasons to wonder this at present. Just think about it in the following sense: There is no big-time hit coming on the network beforehand. Last week, you had the epic finale of The Last of Us. Meanwhile, moving into next week you will have the premiere of Succession. If there was ever a week for the late-night series to stop and take a breather, you would likely argue that this is it.

However, that is not exactly what is going on here. Instead, you will not only have Last Week Tonight with John Oliver back tonight, but it is currently set to air at 11:00 p.m. Eastern time — that means no weird delay or funky timeslot. This will, however, be the final episode for the month, as there are plans for the first hiatus of the season next week.

So yea, the show is going to be off the air the very week that Succession comes back. Who said that everything in the world of TV had to make sense all of the time? This is where we are. (Technically, HBO recognizes that the majority of people who watch the late-night show tend to do so on either on HBO Max or via their DVR — lead-ins don’t really matter in the same way that they do for some broadcast networks.)

As for what Oliver is going to talk about tonight, let’s just say it may have to do with the notion that a former President could be arrested. Given that this news has only been out there a short period of time, we don’t expect anything more than two or three minutes on it. Yet, we would be absolutely stunned if it doesn’t occupy at least some space over the course of the half-hour.

Odds are, there will be a main segment around a somewhat-more evergreen subject. After all, that has been the pattern for the vast majority of the season right now.

