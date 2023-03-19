NCIS season 20 episode 17 sneak peek: Is Nick Torres okay?

If you have been waiting to see NCIS season 20 episode 17 on CBS tomorrow night, we absolutely understand! There is a lot to be prepared for in “Stranger in a Strange Land,” a story that has a lot going on here when it comes to Nick Torres and several other characters.

After all, at one point in this episode you’re going to see Wilmer Valderrama’s character knocked down right in the middle of a grocery-store chase scene! It’s weird that we actually don’t see characters on this show in a store more often … but we do think that Nick is going to be okay on the other side of this. It doesn’t quite look like his life is on the line here.

You can see a lot of sneak previews for this upcoming episode now over at the link here and we do think that in general, there’s a lot to be excited about. In addition to some high-octane sequences, this is actually going to be one of the most topical episodes that we’ve seen this season. After all, consider this part of the official logline: “NCIS works to solve the murder of a Marine private who appears to have been killed for helping an Afghan refugee.” We know that the situation in Afghanistan has been covered on some shows over the past year, but it’s also not something that should be forgotten. We’re glad to see the writers shining a light on it here.

In a way, it’s interesting that there is a lot of sneak peeks about the case this week and yet, nothing about Jimmy. Brian Dietzen’s character is going to have a lot going on here as he contends with his daughter entering a new phase in her life. We haven’t had too many opportunities to see Jimmy as a dad this season so without question, we welcome that! Also, we’re prepared for a few surprises … this show loves giving some of those to us.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

