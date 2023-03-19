Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date mystery: A Long look

There are certainly some mysteries ahead when it comes to the story of Power Book IV: Force season 2 at Starz — then, there’s the question of when it airs. What in the world is going on here?

First and foremost, it is well worth noting that the folks at the premium-cable network have this show ready to air whenever they want to … and that’s where things get weird. The premiere of Power Book II: Ghost is on the air and as of right now, Starz has yet to air the next hour-long drama to be coming on after the fact. We tend to think that there is a major announcement coming before too long, so the question is then how long they are going to make us wait.

As we dive into this mystery further, let’s start by debunking any claims that the network wants the Joseph Sikora series to fail. There is no evidence of that. As a matter of fact, Sikora himself has noted many times that the second season is even stronger than the first. There is a chance that this particular story could hit some awesome creative highs. The problem, of course, is figuring out what Starz wants to do. They have to premiere something in late May or early June once Ghost wraps up, so why wait?

The only answer we can give to this question is that behind the scenes, they are working to get some promotion together — if Power Book IV: Force is not the next show coming to the Sunday lineup, they may have to explain in part why. There has to be an awareness that viewers have been waiting a long time already and they need to at least address the confusion.

A part of the reason why we’ve waited so long already is due to an impending split with Starz and Lionsgate impacting much of their programming … but we don’t think that is the biggest overall issue here. Now, it is a matter of there only being so many timeslots.

Over the next two weeks…

We do think Starz will announce a premiere date for something. Whether or not that is Force, however, remains to be seen.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Power Book IV: Force right away

When do you think we are going to see Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







