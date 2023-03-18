Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Cast uncertainty

For everyone out there hoping to get news on Power Book IV: Force season 2 — especially a premiere date — everyone feels your pain. After all, the new season of Power Book II: Ghost has already kicked off and yet, there’s no news out there.

Given that more than a year has passed already since the end of season 1, it makes all the sense in the world that people are starting to get a little bit antsy. However, this is not a case where the cast has a whole lot of answers — even still. Kris D. Lofton has indicated on Twitter that everyone is still waiting on Starz to announce it, and we’ve heard Joseph Sikora say the same thing. We figure it’s gotta be really frustrating for the cast at this point — they are the representatives of the show in a lot of ways and yet, they really don’t have a ton of information to share when everyone asks them.

For now, we want to remain optimistic that we’re going to see the second season launch in May or June, just because filming has been done for so long and it makes sense to reveal something now while everyone is still busy talking about Ghost. However, can you really say anything with confidence at this point, given that Starz has left it on the shelf for so long already? That is where things get rather tricky.

Beyond just when we’re going to see the second season premiere, the other question right now is tied to a season 3. We’re still hoping for it! Yet, nothing is confirmed … but it may need to be over the next month if the series wants to keep a similar filming timeline to what it’s had in the past.

Ultimately, we’ve heard great things already about season 2, and we know that the desire to see more is certainly out there. We just gotta wait and see if it actually comes our way!

What are you hoping to see from Power Book IV: Force season 2, no matter when it premieres?

