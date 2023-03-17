Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 2: How is Lauren alive?

As we prepare ourselves for Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 2 on Starz next week, there’s obviously a lot we are wondering about. So where do we start?

Well, we have to get some more information about what in the world happened with Lauren, and how this character has found a way to survive what happened at the hands of Effie and Brayden. There was a lot of certainty among those two that the character died; we don’t tend to think of either one of them as obnoxiously sloppy. With that, there are likely a lot of steps that led to her survival.

In the promo for episode 2, we saw at least a few teases as to some of what really happened. There’s some trauma that Lauren is still going through as a result of that, and we are going to be seeing a little bit of that play out over time.

Meanwhile, this preview did also showcase what could be the next phase of Tariq and Brayden’s operation, which does feel like a pretty major evolution from what we saw the first two seasons. Rather than just focus on Stansfield and CourseCorrect, why not shake things up and go over to Wall Street? There is so much more money in this particular world, and also with people who have a LOT of money to spend.

Tariq doesn’t know the truth about Lauren, but we certainly think that he has a lot of other problems to deal with at the moment. Take, for example, the arrival of Noma, who was basically Mecca’s boss. Tariq, Brayden, and Cane have to prove themselves to her; if that doesn’t happen, they could all be dead in due time.

What do you think we are going to see moving forward now on Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 2?

Do you think we are going to learn how Lauren survived? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: Starz.)

