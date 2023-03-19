Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Let’s go ahead and start by saying this — we’d understand if you were a little confused entering tonight. There was no installment last week as the show aired opposite the Academy Awards — have things officially changed?

Without further ado here, let’s go ahead and share the news that yes, in fact, they have. There is an installment titled “The Other Shoe” that is airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern tonight, so you don’t have to worry about missing anything else. Meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you a good sense of what lies ahead story-wise:

“The Other Shoe” – Sam Hanna must go undercover as a fighter to catch the leader of a gang dealing drugs on the streets, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

What obviously makes this episode, and many others, all the more notable right now is where they stand in the order. Since we are in the final season of the show at this point, every installments stands out that much more. We’re absolutely curious to see how things are going to unravel from start to finish, as we are anticipating that there will be some dramatic twists but also some really fun and heartfelt moments. After all, we know that Callen and Anna are going to be getting married in the series finale! That feels like a great tribute to the journey that they have been on over the years. Obviously, we want there to also be some great stuff for Deeks, Sam, Kensi, and everyone else before we get to the end as well.

There is one other thing to note entering the episode tonight — WWE Superstar Sheamus is going to be guest-starring as a fighter! He’s not the only pro wrestler to appear on this show, as Goldberg has in the past.

