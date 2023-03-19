American Idol 21 video: See PJAE, Ophrah Kablan audition!

As we get prepared to see American Idol 21 tonight on ABC, why not see the auditions from PJAE and Ophrah Kablan?

Even though we’re getting near the end of the audition process, we are not there just yet and are pretty stoked by some of what we’re seeing. Take with PJAE, someone who feels like a true original and has a cool, super-soulful voice. He does a rendition of Madison Ryann Ward’s “Mirror” that feels like it will easily get him a trip to the next round. Check out the full audition over here.

Meanwhile, Ophrah decides to take on in front of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan a version of Aretha Franklin’s “Baby, I Love You” that hits a lot of the right notes. There’s always been a saying out there to not do an Aretha song unless you are 100% sure you can pull it off — and luckily, she does! (Watch her audition here.)

What both of these singers have going for them is something that has made American Idol special for years — the performers who we see on this show feel truly authentic and never forced. That’s something that is often hard to find in an era of singing shows where there are so many repeat contestants and overly manufactured stories. There’s always a pretty good mix with some of these contestants.

The biggest obstacle that PJAE and Ophrah are going to face moving forward is not that different from other singers over the years — they have to figure out how to evolve and stand out from the pack! That is not always an easy thing to do, mostly due to the fact that there is so much competition all across the board and there is only so much time to get even better throughout the season. Now that they’ve proven that they can sing, they have to figure out the next phase: How to show that they can be true stars.

Related – Get some more discussion now on American Idol season 21!

What do you most want to see on PJAE and Ophrah Kablan when they perform on American Idol 21 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







