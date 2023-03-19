Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: Cast factors

The premiere date for Only Murders in the Building season 3 is going to be, more than likely, one of the most-discussed subjects for the Hulu series over the next few months. How can it not be?

Just based on the story alone, you can argue that the Steve Martin – Martin Short – Selena Gomez series would be generating a ton of excitement. That is, of course, before you remember the other big thing the show has going for it right now in the rest of the cast. You’ve got Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep on board in significant roles! There could be other surprises coming! There are some shows where you’d label this stuff stunt casting and leave it at that, but we’ve already seen Only Murders in the Building do a really good job of giving big-name performers meaty roles that justify their presence. The only real exception so far has been Amy Schumer, who had almost nothing to do the entire time she was around.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

You better believe that with Streep and Rudd in particular, you are going to see both of them used extensively in promoting an Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date whenever it is officially revealed — which, personally, we tend to think will happen in May or June. Typically, streaming services like Hulu announce start dates two or three months in advance so on the basis of that alone, this makes the most sense here. We think both of the aforementioned actors will be in teasers and other promotional videos.

Also, we tend to think that having more A-listers on board is going to give Hulu another incentive to release this season as soon as possible — not that they were dragging their feet on any of this in the first place. Remember that there have already been reports out there that season 3 is coming in August, which does make a good bit of sense given the show’s production cycle and how season 2 was released last year.

Related – Get some more news on the Only Murders in the Building premiere date reports that are out there

How much do you think Only Murders in the Building season 3 will promote Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd?

Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for all sorts of additional updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







