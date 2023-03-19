Ted Lasso season 4: More questions on potential renewal

It is odd to be speaking so much about a Ted Lasso season 4 so early on during season 3. However, we’re in a highly unusual spot at the moment.

After all, let’s put it like this: A ton of cast members and producers have suggested that season 3 will be the last one for the Apple TV+ hit, even though there has not been any full confirmation on that subject yet. An interesting note from a recent Variety story is that publicists have instructed some outlets not to discuss a season 4 at length in interviews, as no decision has been made.

So where are we right now? We’d argue that this is a really interesting spot where the priorities for the cast and writers may be in a slightly different place than the studio or the streaming service. There is no denying that Ted Lasso, as a series, makes a considerable amount of money. It is so profitable, in fact, that we think a spin-off would be likely in the event a formal season 4 does not happen. There is this sort of unintentional pressure that comes from this, though Jason Sudeikis has suggested that any future episodes would be dependent on the story.

Given how Apple TV+ is promoting the series right now, here is what we will say: We’d be shocked if they announce that this is the final season at all during season 3. We tend to think that no matter how this ends, you will see at least some of these characters again — you just have to figure out the right way for that to happen. Given that The Office did go on without Michael Scott, we could argue that there could be a Ted Lasso without Ted playing a major role.

Of course, whether or not that is a great idea is a totally different story — we’re just not sure that he is going to want to be away from Henry for that much longer.

