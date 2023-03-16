Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2: The path forward for Nate

Based on where we are right now entering Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2, we have a good feeling as to where the pieces lie on the board. We’ve got AFC Richmond on one side and then West Ham on the other. You can argue that Nate is a villain, but we would say that he is more the tool for Rupert’s villainy. He is being enabled to say and do horrible things based on his own insecurity.

Is there still any hope for redemption with this character? We would say yes, but it’s not going to be something that happens right away. We don’t think that Ted will be able to get through to him — his kindness is more of a spark-plug than a panacea. Instead, we tend to think the only change for Nate is going to come more from Nate itself. He has to be the one to lead the charge for his own self-betterment.

So when could that happen? It may be when he starts to realize that all of this new-found fame and success has not gotten him anywhere. Instead, he is still a joke to some people, he’s losing friends, and his father still doesn’t respect him all that much. This is someone who thought that power, this thing he’s never had, would be what allowed him to be happy at the end of the day. That didn’t happen and as a result of that, he is still floundering. Rupert’s going to drip some honey is mouth without him recognizing that this honey is also poison.

We think it is going to be a long road for Nate, and any revelations here won’t happen for a few more episodes. In the end, we tend to think that things are going to get so much worse before they ever get better.

