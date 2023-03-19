YOU season 5: If renewed, will it be split up again?

We do not think it should come as a big surprise that a YOU season 5 renewal is likely at Netflix. We absolutely want to see more of the show! The cast and crew also seems excited to bring the show back, though all early indications right now suggest that this will be the final chapter of the series. Penn Badgley has even suggested that it should be, and we tend to think that he cares more about this story than almost anyone.

Since we do consider a season 5 renewal is almost a sure thing, why not talk about a slightly different subject at the moment? To be specific, let’s get a little bit more when it comes to the manner in which this show is going to air. That’s something that is well-worth discussing after season 4 was split into two parts.

Is it likely that this is something that will happen again? If nothing else, we can absolutely argue that it makes a great deal of sense based on what we just saw. Yet, you can also argue that the specific story of season 4 made it a perfect structural fit for this story format, and we’re not entirely sure that another season would. There are a lot of little components that have to be considered here, including if the first five episodes would again serve as a good mini-arc.

Whether it be YOU or some other show on Netflix’s release schedule, we do feel pretty confident that split-seasons is a format that they are going to continue to play around with, largely because they can. It can give them more subscriber revenue than releasing seasons all at once, and it may also enable them to release things a few weeks earlier than they would be able to if they had to sit through a lengthy post-production period. Without a doubt, there are advantages to doing things this way.

Do you think that a YOU season 5 will end up being split into halves once again?

