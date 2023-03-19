Euphoria season 3 premiere date: The long wait for filming

We know that Euphoria season 3 is coming to HBO at some point, but it’s really just a matter of when. A long wait still lies ahead, and we are looking for a light at the end of the tunnel.

The first major domino that is going to fall right now is 100% tied to filming but unfortunately, there is still no official start date and other cast members are working on other projects.

Once upon a time, there were reports of the Zendaya series kicking off production in February. That isn’t it happening. Nor is it April or May. There is a really long wait still to come and a good bit of patience will be required to get us from point A to point B.

So how much patience are we going to need? At least a few more months’ worth, at least, based on new claims that filming could starting in the second half of the year.

Was there a delay in here?

HBO may never confirm anything when it comes to filming, but they also don’t really need to. We were hearing quotes at the end of last year that filming could be starting up soon — we know that “soon” is a relative term, but this plus the February reports seem to suggest that filming was pushing back at some point.

As for the reason why, that’s the real mystery. Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has another show coming out in The Idol, and that could be one reason why. Meanwhile, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and a number of cast members have their own separate projects. We do wonder if there is something in here that serves as a factor as well, but that seems unlikely. More often than not, the cast of a TV show schedules their other work around production. It is possible that there simply needed to be more time to get the story together.

No matter the reason, don’t be shocked if Euphoria season 3 is not out at this point until spring or summer 2024. It will be a pretty long wait, so get prepared in advance.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

