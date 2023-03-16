Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Even later than expected?

Is there a show on HBO with as much uncertainty around it as Euphoria season 3? At this point, we don’t think that this is an altogether crazy thing to wonder. Just think for a moment in terms of what we’ve heard so far … or, to be specific, what we haven’t.

The first thing to remember here is that the Zendaya series has seemingly been delayed already from when it was first set to start filming. Once upon a time, information online indicated that cameras were going to rolling last month; that hasn’t happened, and now it seems like it will be July or even later when everyone gets back to work. There is no specific date, and that means it could be starting up anywhere from summer to fall.

The reason these months matter so much is because it does dramatically alter when we could seemingly get this show back on the air for more installments. Ideally, it would be wonderful to see something more in January / February, but that seems almost impossible when you consider how long it takes to film this particular show. Instead, we tend to think now the absolute earliest we could see it is March or April, and it could be even later than this if season 3 filming does not begin until the fall. Given that House of the Dragon season 2 is airing on HBO next summer, could we be waiting for Rue’s future until after that? We absolutely hope not but at this point, it would be silly to eliminate the possibility.

For now, the only thing that feels certain is that Euphoria season 3 is still happening, and we’re sure that HBO will try its best to set the show up to be successful again. Remember that the first two seasons were enormously popular and by virtue of that alone, of course you would want to hope for more of the season this time around.

If we can at least get an approximate start date by the end of this year, we’d be happy. Honestly, we’re in a total beggars-can’t-be-choosers mode when it comes to the series at this point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

