Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Why is the wait so long?

With tonight serving as the end for one HBO show in The Last of Us, it makes sense to wonder about another in Euphoria season 3. What is there to look forward to here?

If you love the Zendaya series, then you have known for a long time already that another batch of episodes is coming. The biggest question you may be pondering over right now is what is taking everyone so long! Just think about it like this: Filming has yet to even begin, and that cements it further that we will be waiting until at least early 2024, and there’s a good chance that it could be even later than that.

As is often the case with things within the world of TV, the reasons behind a long wait are pretty darn complicated and it isn’t just one thing holding a show like this back.

Take, for starters, what is going on right now when it comes to the cast’s super-busy schedules. How many different movies are Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney doing? It feels like their schedules have been pretty jam-packed for a good while now. Also, the same goes for creator Sam Levinson, who has another show coming out in The Idol that he may have done more directing on than was first planned. (There’s already a lot of controversy out there about that.)

When you add all of this together, it’s clear that everyone involved in Euphoria has no issue with making us wait a good while to see it … even when that is frustrating here and there. We just hope at this point that when production does get underway on new episodes, there is some sort of formal announcement all about it. The more we hear to set the stage, the better off we will be.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

