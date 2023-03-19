The Gold season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Following the big finale today on BBC One, is there a chance that we could see The Gold season 2 down the road? Or, do we have to prepare for the possibility that we are nearing the end of the road?

As is often the case, there are a handful of important things worth diving into on this subject, but we have to begin with the following — for now, the folks at the BBC have yet to confirm anything when it comes to the future of the show.

Meanwhile, according to a report from The Sun, there are absolutely some plans in the works to make more of this series down the road. However, we do have to wait for the official renewal to come in. Following that, the series needs to be filmed. British television shows are not confined into any set schedule much of the time, and are instead completed whenever all of the work is officially done. While there are some high stakes when it comes to overall quality, we don’t think there is a lot of external pressure to get things out in a specific time of the year.

Instead, we tend to think that the top priority entering a hypothetical The Gold season 2 is going to just be making the end product as strong as humanly possible. If everyone involved can find a way to figure that out, everyone should be happen in the end.

Story-wise, we don’t really think that there needs to be some sort of big, radical change here. Instead, just find a way in order to build properly on everything that has been done so far! If you can pull that off, we tend to think that a lot of people will be happy — also, cast even more great actors. That is a big part of what has made the first season stand out.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Gold season 2 over at BBC One?

Do you believe that it will happen? Share right now in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: BBC One.)

