East New York season 1 episode 17 spoilers: New challenges

Want to get a slightly better sense of what’s ahead on East New York season 1 episode 17? There is another big story coming to CBS next week, and this one that could have a few important things at the heart of it. Take, for example, family … but also vengeance. When the dust fully settles here, both of these could be important in their own way.

First and foremost, note that the title for this particular installment is “Pound of Flesh.” Want to know more? Then check out the East New York season 1 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Pound of Flesh” – The 7-4 investigates the suspicious death of the patriarch of a neighborhood barbecue joint who has a close connection to Suarez. Also, Haywood receives an unexpected request from her father, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, March 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

For those who are not aware, the finale for the crime drama is coming in May and by virtue of that, we tend to think we are very much in the home stretch right now. Whatever we are seeing at present is likely going to pay off within the weeks ahead, unless of course the writers decide to be especially daring and give us a huge cliffhanger entering season 2. We should remind you that there is no formal East New York season 2 at the time of this writing so if you do love the show, be sure to watch live! That is really the only way to cement that it has a future.

When it comes to the story with Haywood’s father, we do tend to think that this sort of stuff is essential around this time in a given season. We all need to be invested in some of these characters, after all, beyond what we see in the workplace.

