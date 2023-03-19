NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 16: Callen’s big request

As you get yourselves prepared for NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 16 on CBS next week, there is certainly a lot to be excited for! We are going to have a chance to see another milestone soon when it comes to Callen and Anna’s upcoming wedding, and this should be a rather great moment for all Callen – Sam fans, as well.

Want to get a little more in the way of details? Then we suggest that you check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Sleeping Dogs” – When the NCIS team receives a cryptic, urgent message, Fatima and Rountree must work together to solve the case. Also, Kilbride plans to visit his son, and Callen asks Sam to be his best man, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The Best Man discussion is almost certainly going to be the most sentimental part of the episode, but it is far from the only notable part. We’ve been hearing about Kilbride’s son for a little while now, and we know that his ex-wife encouraged him to at least try to fix things between the two. They’ve each gone through a lot, but we do at least think that there are going to be some hopeful and happy moments over the course of the hour. Let’s hope that the story ends with a big splash — we certainly think we’re going to get plenty of action from the Fatima – Rountree story.

Of course, everything at this point is also being told through the lens of this being the final season. We anticipate that from here all the way to the finale, there will continue to be more notable moments. It almost has to be that way for the overall story to work.

