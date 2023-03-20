The Blacklist season 10 episode 4: A Wujing, Robert Vesco twist

We knew entering The Blacklist season 10 episode 4 on NBC that there was a chance for a few different twists and turns. Even still, we’re not quite sure we expected what we got at the end of the hour.

The 200th episode, disappointingly, was short on big-name cameos and Easter eggs. It did at least give us a fun storyline with Robert Vesco and Raymond Reddington at the center, and that leads into the huge reveal involving Wujing at the end. As a matter of fact, our current Big Bad seems to be ready to do whatever he can to lure Reddington’s former mentor over to his side.

Is he going to be able to? That’s a question that will better be answered within episode #201, but there are reasons to think right now that it could be possible. Take, for starters, the fact that this is a HUGE secret kept from Vesco, who knows Raymond better than anyone. It also does further inform his arrest last season; it’s still not something that James Spader’s character wanted, but it happened and there is a lot to contend with here on the other side.

The biggest thing you have to hope for coming out of this episode, at least if you want Vesco to stay on Reddington’s side, is that this was all a part of an extremely long game for the character. We don’t think that it is entirely unrealistic to think that Reddington knew Wujing would be coming for Robert eventually. By virtue of that, he may be hoping that he did enough with the heist and the Hyena to ensure that he doesn’t get betrayed now. After all, he did bust him out of prison and ensured that he has a chance to get back out on his feet. We’ll just have to wait and see how Robert really reacts — he is smart enough to be a double agent, but is he going to want that?

