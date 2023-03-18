House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: More news when?

When are we going to have a chance to get more insight on House of the Dragon season 2, whether it be a premiere date or other details? It does feel like a good time to get a little more into this.

For now, we should update you on what’s coming the next few weeks — it does appear as though production on the next batch of episodes is coming in April, and we can’t wait for that announcement to come in! We don’t necessarily think there is going to be a lot of scoop shared about the upcoming story at that point, but even a reminder of progress is good.

Where things could get a little more interesting is when we get into the months of May and June and the Emmy campaign begins in earnest. We’re sure that a handful of actors and producers will have interviews coming out at that point and in some of them, there will almost certainly be some questions about season 2 and what we can expect. We should note that there’s probably not going to be any sort of huge news dropped during these campaign interviews, but you could hear a little bit about the shooting process and even some approximate return dates.

We know that HBO’s executives have already come out and said that the Game of Thrones prequel will be out in the summer of 2024. How much more specific will all parties involved here really get? There may be somewhat of a limit on it, but don’t be shocked if at the very least, someone eventually teases an approximate month for the show’s big return. It could change after the fact, but there’s certainly a big difference between late June and then August! We will take whatever tease that we can here…

When do you think there is going to be big news regarding House of the Dragon season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

