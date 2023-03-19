Mayor of Kingstown season 2 finale: Did Mike, Iris survive?

We knew entering the Mayor of Kingstown season 2 finale that there were going to be violent moments aplenty, and there was a chance at some surprise twists and turns.

Of course, there was also the fear of death around every corner — and it certainly felt like we were going to get that with Iris for a certain period of time. Given that the season for the two of them really started on the water, it made sense that we ended in a similar spot, albeit under a very different set of circumstances.

The good news for the two of them was that they did each survive; however, can we really say that Kingstown is going to be safe moving forward? On the contrary. The biggest reality we got from watching the end of this season is that violence is the town’s currency, as was prison labor. Even if Bunny, Mike, or any other character gets a win, there is going to be a loss coming soon after the fact. It was a grim portrayal of a place at the end of the day, one that may not have that much hope for a brighter future.

The good news is that the door at least feels somewhat open for another season. We don’t think there was necessarily a jaw-dropping cliffhanger where there are loose ends left and right, but we do think that Mike and Iris do have some more stories worth telling. (If the show does come back, are the two going to spend a little bit more time together as opposed to what we saw here?)

If nothing else, kudos to the creative team for creating an intense, chaotic shootout to close out what was already a chaotic season. We don’t think that anyone who was watching from start to finish ever expecting a happy finale stuffed full of super-pleasant moments. That’s just not this show’s DNA.

What did you think overall about the events of the Mayor of Kingstown season 2 finale at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







