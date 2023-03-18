The Rookie season 5 episode 18 spoilers: Lance Bass to appear

Just in case you wanted more news now on The Rookie season 5 episode 18, why not discuss a notable guest star?

This week, the folks at ABC finally revealed some of the first details about the upcoming episode “Double Trouble,” and that includes the rather-exciting reveal that Lance Bass is going to be a part of this story! The boy-band member will be playing a role that he should be pretty familiar with at this point — himself.

Unfortunately, there isn’t too much more out there yet about how he’ll factor into this story. For a few more specifics about the rest of the hour, go ahead and check out the full season 5 episode 18 synopsis below:

When Dim goes missing, Officer Chen and Sergeant Bradford, along with the CIA, set out to find him and enlist the help of Juicy.

We certainly think that this episode is going to have a few different interesting twists throughout it, and there are a handful of things we’re pretty darn curious about at this specific juncture. Take, for example, why ABC has been so cryptic about it in the first place. It’s pretty odd, all things considered, that they even waited so long to share as many details as they have. Why didn’t they just put something out there about this sooner? It’s a question that is hard to answer right now, but it’s certainly still something that makes us wonder.

Ultimately, we do consider this to be an episode that will help to usher us into the home stretch of the season. There are only so many installments left! Fingers crossed that we get some pretty great stuff from start to finish. Also, it would be great to get news on a season 6 renewal … but there’s no clear word at present as to when that is going to be formally announced over at ABC. We’d just like to get a little something more on the subject sooner rather than later.

