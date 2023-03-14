Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Is Tim Bradford going to die?

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? We don’t think it is going to stun anyone when we say that we are super-excited for what is coming up next.

So what is the bad news? The fact that for whatever reason, we still aren’t going to have a chance to see it just yet. The Nathan Fillion series is going to continue to be on hiatus tonight, but it will come back next week with season 5 episode 18 — another one of those installments that plays around with the form somewhat.

Even if there is no synopsis out there just yet for what’s going to be coming up, there are a few things that we can tease based on the promo. A documentary is going to comprise at least a part of the story, where you will see interviews with a number of major characters. Bradford and Lucy are going to be a big part of it … and it also looks like Tim could be killed off?

Well, let’s just say that looks could be deceiving. We have heard zero that makes us think that Eric Winter is leaving this show. If he was, we’re pretty sure that the writers would not make it this obvious within a promo. What’s the value in doing that? In our mind, it is pretty close to zero. There are probably a few different twists coming that will make this story exciting, and you will have to wait and see what some of those are. This could be a “death” to throw criminals off; or, it could be the end of his undercover persona.

Ultimately, we just hope that The Rookie lives up to the expectations that we have after such a long break. Also, are we going to get some news on a season 6 in the near future? We sure hope so..

What do you want to see on The Rookie season 5 episode 18 when the show comes back?

Do you think that Tim Bradford could be dead? After you do just that, come back here for more insight you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

