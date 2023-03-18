Blue Bloods season 13: When could we get finale details?

We probably don’t have to tell you this right now, but the upcoming Blue Bloods season 13 finale is going to be important. After all, there are a number of reasons why!

Over the years, we have seen the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg series use the end of their season to share a number of important revelations. This is when we saw the wedding of Jamie and Eddie, or when we first learned about Joe Hill. We have seen some epic two-hour events in this spot before, but this time around, it looks like the final episode is going to be a one-hour affair. Is this going to be the final episode of the series? Nothing is confirmed on that subject yet, but we’re going to do our part to be hopeful that a season 14 will be coming!

(The big fear at this point is that if there’s no renewal, there may not be enough time to give Blue Bloods a proper ending — then again, this show typically does not do big-time cliffhangers in the way you see them elsewhere.)

Now that we know the May 19 finale date, we don’t think that it will be TOO long before some other details surface — that is, provided that the folks at CBS do what they have in the past here. Our current expectation is that we’re going to get a finale synopsis within the next month, which can at least give us a better sense of what some stories will be. Our prediction right now is that there’s going to be something major in there for Erin, given that she’s had the closest thing to a long-term story all season courtesy of the District Attorney election. At some point, there needs to be some substantial progress there!

For the record, we’d also love for there to be something more on Danny’s personal life, especially with the tease that we’ve gotten on that so far.

What do you think we’re going to see when it comes to a Blue Bloods season 13 finale story?

