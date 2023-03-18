The Witcher season 3 premiere date and teaser hopes

There’s no denying that at this point, the wait for The Witcher season 3 has been excruciating and then some. We’d love to get more of the show back and soon!

Unfortunately, we also recognize that there is no reason indication that Netflix is going to speed up giving us an announcement, even if we can assume the the adaptation is going to still meet the summer premiere-date window previously advertised. What we are left to wonder at the moment is rather simple, and it is whether or not we are going to see a season 3 teaser released around the same time we get a date … and some of what will be advertised within that.

For those wondering, we absolutely do think that Netflix is thinking about this already, mostly because it makes all the sense in the world for them to do so. They should want nothing more than to get the promotional ball rolling early here, especially since they realize how much summer TV there is and also how many fans out there The Witcher has. The earlier that they can release some footage, the more hype they can build and the more time they give people to start their re-watches. It is for this reason that we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if we end up getting some sort of announcement of a premiere date around May for an August start — and at least a brief teaser released at the same time.

What could said teaser contain? A lot of action-packed Geralt footage, most likely! That may sound like a lazy answer, but the truth is that most teasers don’t give you a lot of space for plot specifics and you often have to be rather patient when it comes to getting more story insight. That could come in a trailer, and we do think that will be released a month or so before the season.

In general, we do at least tend to think that Netflix is going to push The Witcher season 3 hard, but we’re not sure they will really say much about the most controversial part of the season for a while: The impending exit of Henry Cavill. They can better address that down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

