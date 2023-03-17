Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 10 (finale): Cliffhanger talk

We recognize at this point that Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 10 is just over 24 hours away, and you better believe we are anxious. How can we not be? This is the finale! Just by virtue of that alone, we’re going to be both excited and also terrified for whatever is coming up down the road.

So how crazy are things going to get? We think the answer to that is “very,” and the question is whether or not we’re going to see every loose end tied up.

For the time being, we wouldn’t be surprised if at least some storylines involving Mike, Bunny, and Iris get a little bit of closure — and if Jeremy Renner’s character actually spends a little bit more time with Iris after so long apart. With all of this being said, though, we do think there are still going to be some question marks after the fact and at least one fairly-sizable cliffhanger.

After all, it is important to remember that at no point during the Mayor of Kingstown season 2 promotion has there been a note of this being the final year. It feels like there has long been a plan to get more of the show, though of course it could take some time to get season 3 as Renner recovers from some life-threatening injuries. (We wish him the best!)

For a show that is this dramatic and dangerous, clearly the best cliffhanger is going to be the one that leaves someone’s future in jeopardy. That could mean a character hanging on for dear life, or something happening around the prison that puts Mike’s status in total peril. Whatever it may be, let’s hope that it is the sort of thing that could change the game for season 3 and get people extremely excited once more.

What are you most hoping to see within the Mayor of Kingstown season 2 finale?

