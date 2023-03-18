The Blacklist season 10 episode 4: A 200th episode twist!

With the 200th episode of The Blacklist coming to NBC this weekend, there is so much to be excited for! There’s a chance for some Easter eggs, a fun heist featuring Robert Vesco and Raymond Reddington, and potentially some advancement on the Wujing storyline.

Also, we’re going to have a chance to see a pretty unique twist of a single guest star playing three different roles within the span of a single hour.

According to a report from Parade, Younger alum Molly Bernard is going to appear across this episode as triplets, who are the daughters of a powerful financier tied to the big heist at the center of this episode. This should add another layer of fun to what you see from start to finish, though it does not answer a huge question on our mind right now: Why is Reddington doing this at the moment? Does he really need the money?

One of the things we tend to think we’ve learned from 199 episodes of The Blacklist is that Reddington is a guy who follows the beat of his own drummer. He is not afraid to break the rules or do things with an ulterior motive, and this case could end up being about something more than dollars and cents. What he wants, though, is the real mystery — and you can say the same about much of this final season. At this point in his life, is he striving for anything more than to stop Wujing and preserve his legacy? Time will tell. At least we know that there is a full 22-episode order tied to the final season; if you don’t get a lot of answers right away, we know that there will be opportunities for so much more later on.

