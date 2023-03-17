Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: No Ghost reveal?

Is one of our biggest dreams shattered right now when it comes to a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date at Starz? It is easy to argue that.

For several weeks at this point, we have argued that it makes a considerable amount of sense for us to get an official start date for the Joseph Sikora series around the same time as the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost. After all, these two shows are so linked, they are set in the present, and you can even argue that there is potential for some full-on crossovers here and there!

Yet, the premiere of the Michael Rainey Jr. show has now come and gone and still, there is no date. Given that the premiere of Ghost was announced before the start of another Starz program from 50 Cent in BMF, we thought there was a chance at a trend here. Yet, it did not happen. What this shows us is that the network has a different plan for Power Book IV: Force season 2, and that may not include it starting when we would expect — which is late May or early June at this point.

Is it possible that the show still starts at that point? Sure. The network could confirm it when Ghost airs on the linear network this Sunday, or they could announce it at some point later this season. Remember that Starz doesn’t necessarily need some long period of time to set this show up and promote it — there are going to be some people who are going to be eager to check out Tommy Egan’s story no matter when a date gets revealed. Just remember that they didn’t give BMF all that much lead-up time before its premiere and it ended up doing just fine.

Even if they don’t want to give us a premiere date, we wish that we had at least a month. Why not give us something to look forward to?

