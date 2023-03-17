Shark Tank: Chubby Buttons, Autio, Crispy Cones, Tngnt Ski Bikes

Tonight on Shark Tank you will have a chance to see Chubby Buttons, Autio, Crispy Cones, and Tngnt Ski Bikes. Want to know more about them all?

This is a fascinating episode in that you’ve got a lot of different ideas that serve separate purposes, but we could see them all being appealing in the right environment. As we often do, we’ll start off by sharing the official synopsis before looking at all of these innovations more on an individual level…

First into the Tank is a husband and wife from St. Anthony, Idaho, who are revolutionizing soft serve with their twist on a traditional ice cream cone. Next into the Tank are entrepreneurs from New York City who introduce their wearable wireless product designed to help control your phone safely while on the move; while an entrepreneur from Santa Barbara, California, brings the Sharks on a trip with his smart application designed to take travel to the next level. Last into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Salt Lake City who present their innovative high-performance equipment designed for avid winter enthusiasts to shred down a resort run. In a Shark Tank update, Mikaila Ulmer from Austin, Texas, updates us on Bee Sweet Lemonade, her business thriving in sales after securing a deal with Daymond John.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary.

Chubby Buttons – This is a wonderfully smart idea for everyone out there who wears gloves while on the job or engaging in winter sports. This is a wearable bluetooth remote for your devices with big, easy-to-press buttons that remove any hassle of getting what you want out of your music and so much more.

Crispy Cones – This is an ice-cream shop concept where the star is actually the cone itself. which is made from fresh done, grilled rotisserie-style and then dusted with various toppings. It is a cool idea, but this is 100% a competitive category.

Tngnt Ski Bikes – Just in case you wanted to find another way to enjoy winter sports, this could be it! The name is about as accurate a way to describe this as possible — you can sit on it like a bike, but use it to sky down slopes.

Autio – This is a really fascinating idea — an app with thousands upon thousands of location-based audio stories that help you better understand the country and all of its unique places. This feels like a great way to inform users, and should appeal to a lot of geography and history nerds out there.

