Swarm season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at Prime Video?

Following the big debut of season 1 today, are we going to be getting a Swarm season 2 renewal at Prime Video down the road? Or, should we prepare ourselves for the idea that this is actually the end?

We certainly would understand any and all questions over the future of the series at this point, so let’s just go ahead and state where things currently stand: The Amazon-owned streaming service has yet to confirm anything when it comes to a prospective season 2. While we want to hope that there will be more down the road, how can you feel altogether confident with that?

Ultimately, the most important thing we can say is that there’s hope, and a lot of it is going to come down to how this show fares over the next couple of weeks. Because the streamer released every episode at once, binge-watching is going to be key to the long-term future. We do think that there will be a lot of people who want to check out new episodes almost right away for this show, but will they stick with it? Will they recommend it to their friends? These are the super-important questions that have to be asked at this given moment in time.

The simple hope is that the presence of Donald Glover behind the scenes, plus also some big-name celebrity cameos in the episodes themselves, help to lift this psychological tale of obsession. There could easily be more stories told within this world, but we’ll have to wait and see what the powers-that-be decide.

If we do get another batch of episodes…

This is where we would caution a certain degree of patience. The Prime Video team doesn’t have any reason to rush things along here and they may choose not to. Our hope, at least for now, is just that we get something more in 2024 — provided that it is renewed, of course.

Do you think we are going to get a Swarm season 2 over at Prime Video?

