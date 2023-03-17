Yellowjackets season 2 video: A chilling reminder of Jackie

As so many of you are aware at this point, the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere is coming to Showtime in just one week’s time — how can you not be excited?

There are a lot of major events that are going to be transpiring over the course of time, but rather than just look forward in this article, we’re going to look back. After all, there is a good bit we still need to reflect on when it comes to Jackie, whose death really does put a lot of the next batch of episodes into perspective.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a good bit of what we’re talking about here courtesy of a new teaser that paints a pretty stark reminder of what happened to this character — not that we really needed it at the end of the day. The death of Jackie really feels like the sort of thing that is going to radically shape almost the majority of the other stories that are taking place around her — it’s almost impossible for that not to be the case! Shauna has lost a good friend, and it really just started over a heated argument.

How Shauna reacts to what happened is going to be one big part of the storyline ahead, but also far from the only part. Through the remainder of the season we’re also going to see how the team deals with hunger in the past and struggles to contend with how that impacts them mentally. We are going to be seemingly seeing more and more what causes them all to start to become followers of the “Antler Queen” in the way that we saw back in the pilot.

Things are going to get crazy (and emotional) — we just hope that you are ready for that at the end of the day.

How do you think we’re going to see these characters contend with death on the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere?

