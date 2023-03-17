Ted Lasso season 4: Who is still hoping for renewal?

As many of you are currently aware, there is a reasonably good chance that Ted Lasso season 3 is going to be the final one.

The good news is that Apple TV+ has never announced that the comedy is 100% ending this spring. However, the bad news is that the show was written as though this is the big goodbye. There was only a three-season plan carved out from the beginning. As a result of that, executive producer / star Jason Sudeikis and several others have been focused on just trying to wrap up the story at hand.

For much of the cast, though, there is an eagerness to keep it going — for so many of them, this show was their claim to fame, and it does allow them to prepare for a lot of other opportunities. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, star Nick Mohammed (a.k.a. Nate) had the following to say about his interest in coming back for more:

“I feel like the writers were really open at the start and said that in their heads they’d mapped out three-season arcs … But that doesn’t mean that it definitely has to come to an end. There’s no reason why it couldn’t continue. So, we’ll see. I hope there’s more, but who knows.”

If nothing else, we do think that there is hope for a spin-off at some point down the road focusing on some of these characters. Could Nate be a part of it? Well, we do think there’s a chance — if he can redeem himself. We’re not sure that anyone out there wants to see more of the Nate who currently exists on the show, who is bitter, insecure, and doing whatever he can to lash out at people for the sake of feeling better.

Remember that there are still 11 episodes to come, including another one set to air next week.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso and what lies ahead

Do you think that there is a reasonable chance we could see a Ted Lasso season 4 down the road?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







