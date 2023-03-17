Is SWAT new tonight on CBS with season 6 episode 17?

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that — and we will also share more on the future!

We don’t want to shy away from the bad news (even if we’d like to), so let’s start by getting that out of the way right now: There is no new installment tonight on the air. As for the reason why, that is pretty darn simple: The NCAA Tournament is on the air. This is what tends to happen around this time every year, so we’re hardly in a spot right now where our jaw is on the ground in shock.

So what is the plan for Shemar Moore and the rest of the cast? At present, it seems as though the idea is bringing the series back when we get around to Friday, March 31. There are still a handful of episodes to come this season, so you don’t have to worry about things coming to a screeching half right now. (For those who are looking towards the finale, it is set to air at the moment on Friday, May 19.)

Our hope is that in the days and weeks to come, we’re going to get some more details all about what the future could hold for these characters — and also, it would of course be nice to get something akin to news on a season 7 renewal, as well. How can we not want that?

Personally, we wouldn’t be too concerned about the long-term future right now, mostly because this is a show that has done really well in its new timeslot. As a matter of fact, it’s in one of those positions right now where it would be weird for CBS to even consider canceling it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

