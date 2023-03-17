Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 13 episode 16 talk

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We don’t think that it is some jaw-dropping surprise that we want more of the show and soon. Here is the question: When are we actually going to see it?

Without further ado, we have to get the bad news out there now: Not tonight. The Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg show is currently off the air and unfortunately, that’s the way that it is going to be for a good while. The plan for now is that we’re going to be waiting until at least Friday, March 31 to see the show back. With the NCAA Tournament currently on the air, that means that the rest of the schedule is currently on a break and we’re going to need some patience.

The hardest part of the hiatus, at least to us, is the oh-so-simple fact that we’re going to be waiting for a long time to get a lot of details all about the future. We know what the format of the show is, as it has been largely the same over the course of the past several years. Frank Reagan is going to face a moral dilemma, just like Danny is more than likely facing a pretty significant case of its own.

We recognize that there are at least a handful of episodes slated to air the rest of this season, and the finale is currently set to take place when we get around to May 19. Will there be something super-exciting here? We tend to think so, especially since there’s a chance (for now) that this could be the series finale.

Of course, here is where we come out here and say that we’re more than a little bit hopeful there is going to be more down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

