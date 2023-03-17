Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: Reveal hopes

Based on the information that is out there, Only Murders in the Building season 3 is going to be coming at some point this summer. Of course, there is a lot to be excited about here!

The main thing that is worth pointing out in this piece is that over the past year, we have seen some big reveals aplenty when it comes to Hulu comedy. We got a small cameo from Paul Rudd — and his character of Ben died! Then, we learned the news that Meryl Streep is joining the show and odds are, she’s going to play a big part in the investigation into what happened.

Are these the only two BIG reveals that we’re going to see over the course of the spring / early summer? We doubt that. We wouldn’t be shocked if there is another guest star revealed before the show premieres — heck, maybe they’ll include it in a premiere-date announcement! Early indications right now suggest that new episodes are going to be coming back in early August. This means that we could get a date announcement in either late May (if we’re super-lucky) or early June.

It is also possible that there could be a huge guest-star reveal during the season itself, similar to the big Paul Rudd surprise, which was never confirmed in advance. We already know that the show is going to mask some story reveals as much as humanly possible; with that in mind, it’s always fun to have a few other things that nobody sees coming. Our hope is that there’s something going on with Mabel, Charles, and Oliver within the one-year time jump that puts all of our collective jaws on the floor.

