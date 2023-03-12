Only Murders in the Building season 3: Meryl Streep role revealed

Who knew that there would be so much news to be excited about on Only Murders in the Building season 3 today?

Earlier, we had a chance to dive into some speculation that new episodes were going to be coming onto Hulu this August, which makes a good bit of sense when you think about the filming timeline at present. Now, we have some more news about who exactly living legend Meryl Streep is going to play.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

According to a report from TVLine, Streep is taking on the role of a theater actress named Loretta, someone who seems a little bit discombobulated in a new teaser for the upcoming batch of episodes. On the paper, she does not appear to be the sort of person capable of murder … but is this all a misdirect? It’s important to remember that Paul Rudd’s character of Ben is the murder victim this time around, and we tend to think there are going to be a lot of suspects who could be responsible for what happened to him. Just based on the little bit we’ve seen of this character so far, he doesn’t appear to be well-liked by Charles or anyone else.

This new teaser for the upcoming season was first unveiled during the Oscars pre-show coverage today, and that makes sense insofar as a venue goes. If you are out to hype one of the most-lauded performers ever in Streep, why not generate conversation during the Academy Awards?

Now, we just hope that the role is every bit as awesome as we know Meryl to be. Most of the guest spots on this show over the past two seasons have been great, but a couple have left something to be desired. (We still don’t understand the Amy Schumer one last season.)

Related – Check out the latest Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date reports

What do you think we are going to be seeing from Meryl Streep during Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







