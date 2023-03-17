The Good Doctor season 6 episode 17 spoilers: Jared’s big story

Come Monday night on ABC we’re going to be seeing The Good Doctor season 6 episode 17; so how do you follow up the spin-off pilot?

Well, the focal point for the next installment is going to be Dr. Jared Kalu, who is now back at the St. Bonaventure Hospital … but is he actually going to stay there? The thing is that Shaun is now in charge of making him do the right thing. That is complicated given where the two of them started all the way back in season 1.

Below, you can check out the full The Good Doctor season 6 episode 17 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Dr. Shaun Murphy must learn how to work with Dr. Jared Kalu again and remind him that he must start all over at St. Bonaventure. Meanwhile, Dr. Murphy treats a teenager suffering from neurological problems with a very high-risk procedure.

This is going to be a real test of Shaun’s leadership, but also Jared’s ability to take direction. There is a lot that is going to be going on here, just as we think there’s a lot coming over the rest of the season. At some point, we’re hopefully going to see Shaun and Lea welcome their baby, and that can be a fantastic, emotional moment. Knowing this show, though, they will probably do whatever they can to give us a lot of struggle leading up to it.

Let’s cross our fingers that this episode delivers but beyond just that, that the rest of the season is strong and keeps momentum going leading up to a season 7. We know that this has not been confirmed as of yet, but we are pretty darn confident at this point that it’s coming.

