9-1-1 season 6 episode 12 spoilers: Buck, Bobby, & ‘Recovery’

For those who are not aware 9-1-1 season 6 episode 12 is set to arrive on Fox this Monday, and the title in “Recovery” could come with many meanings.

After all, just consider for a moment what is going on in this story! We’re arriving at a pretty precarious point now for Buck, who barely survived the lightning strike not that long ago. This is not the easiest thing for anyone to get past, and we tend to think already that there are going to be a lot of struggles that come his way as a result of this. Meanwhile, we also tend to think that Bobby is going to have a lot on his plate, as well, as he continues to try and get a better understanding as to what happened with Wendell. These could be the two big stories that transpire over the course of this hour, and don’t be altogether shocked if both of them end in a rather shocking place.

Want to get a few more details now all about the future? Then we suggest that you check out the 9-1-1 season 6 episode 12 synopsis below:

Despite the case being closed, Bobby is determined to prove his AA sponsor was murdered and bring his killer to justice; Meanwhile Buck struggles with his post-traumatic stress in the all-new “Recovery” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, March 20 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-612) (TV-14 L, V)

There is a good chunk of the season still to go on the other side of this episode, so we do think there’s a chance that these characters are still going to be able to recover from whatever happens within this episode and after the fact. Buck is absolutely going to need some time, and so could Bobby depending on what happens to him. Is he going to be arrested and/or framed for a crime he did not commit? The latest promo that we’ve seen for the time being makes us worried.

