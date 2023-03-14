9-1-1 season 6 episode 12 promo: Is Bobby getting arrested?

As we get ourselves prepared for 9-1-1 season 6 episode 12 on Fox next week, how worried should you be for Bobby? Well, right now the answer feels clear: Very worried. As a matter of fact, there’s a chance that he may not be able to get out of this story a free man.

Based on a lot of what we’ve seen with Peter Krause’s character as of late, we already know what one of his big priorities is. This is a guy who is absolutely intent on getting justice for Wendell, on matter how that happens or whatever obstacles are going to turn up along the way. Unfortunately for him, there are going to be some others who are far less interested in getting justice, and instead will be doing a little bit more in order to cover their tracks.

Ultimately, the promo that we saw last night for this episode seems to strongly indicate that someone could be out to frame Bobby and get him arrested for the fire … mostly because for whatever reason, great things never seem to happen to this guy for too long a stretch of time. Instead, he could land in a precarious position where it could be up to Athena and others to help him out. Even with Athena, though, there’s a chance that she could be seen as too biased. Basically, that is yet another unfortunate problem that she is going to have to deal with, and that may not be an altogether easy thing to do.

Do we hope that Bobby is out of this position at the end of this episode? Absolutely, but we have to remember that this show has done multi-part stories before! By virtue of that, we have to remember there’s a chance that they are going to do something in that vein all over again here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

