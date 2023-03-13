Is Oliver Stark leaving 9-1-1; is Buck dead after lightning strike?

Is Oliver Stark leaving 9-1-1? It goes without saying, but we tend to think that this is the biggest question a lot of people had entering tonight’s new episode.

As for why so many people are afraid, that’s pretty simple when you consider Buck’s story for a moment — the guy was struck by lightning! This is not the sort of thing that people tend to come back from in an altogether easy fashion, and we tend to think that this is going to be the case here, as well. He will be clinging to life at the start of the episode, and envisioning what his life would’ve been like if he never became a firefighter. We know that these sort of what-if storylines can be pretty polarizing to a lot of people out there, but we tend to like them. After all, it’s a chance to really explore some different stories and ideas that we would not have a chance to see otherwise.

If there is anything that we can say right now to give Buck fans hope entering this episode, there is no direct evidence out there that Stark is departing the show. This is also not the first time that a major character’s life has been in danger on this show, and several of them have been able to go to the other side. We want there to be consequences to what happened here, since it would be rather silly to expect Buck to recover immediately from this sort of thing. However, it does not feel like this is the sort of thing that has to lead to an exit.

Of course, we’re going to hold out hope that Buck makes it out of tonight’s episode okay, and we will have more updates as events progress.

Did Buck make it through?

He did! It was a pretty emotional journey as he confronted some alternate realities, but he kept fighting and defied the odds. Of course, there could still be a period of recovery on the other side…

