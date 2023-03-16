Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Is John Michael getting evicted?

As we get prepared for tonight’s Big Brother Canada 11 episode, should we go ahead and expect John Michael to be evicted? Is there any other scenario at play here?

The latest Digital Daily came out earlier, and we can say that within it, there were at least some pitches that he made to try and save himself. However, it was also clear from watching that a lot of other people seemingly weren’t buying what he is selling. He’s on the block with Renee and then Dan, who is probably the only other person who could conceivably be taken out this week.

Yet, it feels like it would take some big house-flip for something shocking to happen at this point and honestly, that’s just not something we have any evidence of at the moment. We’re going to have to conjure up some scenario that may or may not be realistic if we’re going to see John Michael stay in the game. He is a huge social and strategic threat to other people just because he is a big fan of the show, even though it stinks for fans to go home over someone who barely knows the game at all.

If there is any silver lining to the week already, it is that some other people outside of the main bro group (which seems to be led more by Ty and Zach than anyone) are well-aware that they are potentially together and dangerous. They could be targets coming up if someone has the guts to do it. This is not the second coming of the Pretty Boys, especially since Zach lacks any social nuance and comes across as condescending and arrogant beyond all measure. He’s going to be taken out before the jury; we see very few other scenarios unless he and his allies just find a way to continuously get into power week in and week out.

Personally, we wouldn’t mind being surprised on the show tonight — anything to give us a buzzworthy moment in a season without them.

What do you think is going to happen moving into tonight’s Big Brother Canada 11 episode?

